Iran Rejects Bolton’s Claim on Fujairah Vessel Attacks

Mousavi made the remarks on Wednesday in reaction to Bolton’s accusation that Iran played a role in the recent attacks on a number of vessels in Fujairah, the UAE.

The Iranian spokesman said the claim stems from the delusions and destructive policies of the “anti-Iran B-team”.

“It is not strange to see such a ridiculous claim is raised in a meeting of two members of the B-Team, who have long been notorious for their anti-Iran approach,” he said.

However, Mousavi said, Bolton and other warmongers and riot-seekers should know that the Islamic Republic’s strategic patience, high vigilance, and complete defensive preparedness – which comes from the will of the great and resilient nation of Iran – will thwart their nasty plots to create chaos in the region.

Earlier, Bolton blamed Iran for a number of attacks on vessels near the Persian Gulf but said the Trump administration was trying to be “prudent and responsible” in response.

The attackers used naval mines almost certainly from Iran, Bolton told reporters in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. “Who else you think is doing this? Somebody from Nepal?” he added.

An investigation is underway on the May 12 attacks that damaged four vessels in the Sea of Oman off Fujairah.

Iran has denied any involvement in the incident and called for an investigation.