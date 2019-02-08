Iran FM Zarif to Visit Lebanon Sunday

Mohammad Jalal Firouznia made the announcement on Thursday, saying the Iranian foreign minister is likely to attend a ceremony commemorating the 40th anniversary of the victory of the 1979 revolution.

Zarif would be the first foreign minister to visit Lebanon following the formation of Lebanon’s new government.

Lebanese political factions agreed on January 31 on the formation of a new government, breaking a nine-month deadlock.

The new government — headed by Prime Minister Saad Hariri — includes 30 ministers from most Lebanese political factions, which have been in talks after the country held in May 2018 its first parliamentary elections in nine years.

According to a statement by Lebanon’s presidency, Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil from Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri’s Amal party, and Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil, who leads President Michel Aoun’s Free Patriotic Movement, have retained their positions in the new cabinet.

Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement has chosen Jamil Jabak as the new health minister, despite the fact that he is not a member of the movement.