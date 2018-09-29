Iran Expresses Deep Regret over Indonesia Quake, Tsunami

In a Saturday statement, Qassemi also offered sympathy to the Indonesian nation and government and those struck by the tragic disaster.

More than 380 people have been confirmed dead after a tsunami triggered by a magnitude 7.5 earthquake hit an Indonesian city on Friday.

Waves up to 3m high swept through Palu on Sulawesi Island.

Video on social media shows people screaming and fleeing in panic and a mosque among the buildings damaged.

Strong aftershocks continue to rock the city. Thousands of homes have collapsed, along with hospitals, hotels and shopping centres.

Rescue efforts are under way, though hampered by a major power cut. The main road to Palu has been blocked due to a landslide, and a key bridge brought down.