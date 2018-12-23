Iran Denies It Fired Missiles at US Flotilla in Persian Gulf

Brigadier General Alireza Tangsiri made the comment in response to reports by some foreign media that Iran had fired missiles at a US flotilla during military exercises by the Iranian military in the south of the country.

“The Americans are used to telling lies,” said General Tangsiri, the commander of the Navy of Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).

“The Americans are present in the region, but they are not in our waters, and we have the whole region on our intelligence radar,” he added.

“The vessels of the IRGC’s Navy monitored the [American] flotilla, and our aircraft monitor any foreign vessel that enters the region,” the top general noted.

“Our duty is to defend the waters of Islamic Iran, and we are present in the region with power and full intelligence capability,” he said.

He said the Iranian military is constantly keeping a close watch on threats and is fully prepared to counter any threat.

The top general underlined that Iran can establish full security in the Persian Gulf region in cooperation with neighbouring countries.

“The presence of foreign troops in the region disrupts security,” he noted.

His comments came after Western media claimed Iranian ships had fired rockets in waters navigated by the USS John C. Stennis and an Iranian drone flew near the American aircraft carrier strike group.

The reports said the missiles were fired at a distance from the American ships, and that Iranian sailors were sighted taking photographs and video of the vessels.