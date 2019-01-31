Iran, Bulgaria Stress Expanding Political, Economic Ties

Speaking at a meeting with Bulgaria’s deputy parliament speaker and members of the two countries’ friendship group, Araqchi gave the greetings of Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani to the Bulgarian parliament speaker, pointing to continuation of parliamentary consultations between the two countries and stressing the need for expanding political and economic cooperation between the two countries.

In turn, Deputy Speaker for Bulgarian Parliament Emil Hristov stressed the parliament’s full support for continuation of political and parliamentary consultations between the two countries and development of ties particularly in economic and trade sectors and support for JCPOA.

Hristov said the two governments should maximally use the existing economic capacities in the two countries’ relations, particularly in economic, transport and agricultural and other sectors, stressing the readiness of the Bulgarian parliament to facilitate cooperation between the two countries.

In the meeting, a number of Bulgarian lawmakers pointed to shared cultural and civilizational interests, highlighting their readiness to expand and deepen bilateral relations in all fields.

They also described Tehran a haven of peace and security in the Middle East.

Later on, the Iranian senior diplomat held talks with the country’s representative in the EU parliament, Angel Dzhambazki.

Speaking at the meeting, Araqchi said, “The JCPOA is in danger due to the US policies. We support the political position of Europe in supporting the JCPOA, but we need practical moves by Europe. According to the {international Atomic Energy] Agency, we have fulfiled all our obligations in this regard,” he added.

On the Warsaw conference, Araqchi said, “The US could not achieve its goals on Iran in the United Nations and it is trying to form a coalition against Iran outside the UN, and European countries should be vigilant on this.”

The Bulgarian side said, “The EU’s interests requires defending the nuclear deal. Iran is a stable country in the region and the support for the nuclear deal must be continued.”

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araqchi also held meetings with Bulgarian Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Ekaterina Zakharieva as well as Deputy Foreign Minister Georgi Georgiev in Sofia.

In the meetings, Araqchi pointed to the frequent visits of officials of the two countries in recent years, stressing the eagerness and political will between the two countries to expand bilateral cooperation in various fields.

Araqchi said political consultations between the two countries are a chance to exchange views on important bilateral, regional and international issues.

The Bulgarian officials pointed to last year’s visit paid to Sofia by FM Zarif, during which he exchanged views on regional and international issues, saying political visits between the two countries have been increased in recent years.

They said the Bulgarian government supports JCPOA and like other European countries believe that JCPOA benefits security and stability in the region.

On the EU financial mechanism, the Bulgarian foreign minister said “creation of the mechanism could strengthen economic and commercial cooperation between the two countries and Bulgaria supports it.”