“Iran Border Guards Made Unconscious before Being Abducted”

“Enemies managed to make a number of local Basij [voluntary] forces and border guards unconscious and abduct them in a post in border areas [in Mirjaveh region],” Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari said on Wednesday.

The kidnapping occurred in Iran’s southeastern Sistan and Baluchistan province, which has for years been targeted by Pakistan-based terrorists who escape to Pakistan after conducting attacks.

General Jafari said terrorist groups had for several times attempted to conquer the base, but they failed to so do.

“They were certain they would not be able to achieve their aim as long as our fighters are alive and vigilant, so they tried to abduct these people after making them unconscious,” he said.

“This is no masterwork and God willing, [they] will receive our hard and crushing response,” he said.

General Jafari said enemies are investing huge sums of money to foment insecurity inside Iran, but Iranian forces are determined to counter and foil their plots.

Shortly after the attack, Iran urged the Pakistani officials to cooperate in securing freedom for the Iranian guards.