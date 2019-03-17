Foreign Governments Likely behind New Zealand Attack: Iran

“We are suspicious of whether the New Zealand terrorist incident was just an attack or a racist incident,” Larijani said Sunday.

“We are suspicious that more important things are hidden behind the curtains or some governments may be involved,” he noted, adding that the dimensions of the incident must be investigated.

A gunman broadcast live footage on Facebook of his terrorist attack on Muslim worshippers in two mosques, which killed at least 49 and injured 50 others.

13 people including a 4-year-old are in critical condition.

The Friday attack in the city of Christchurch was the worst ever peacetime mass killing in New Zealand.