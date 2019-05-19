IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Sunday, May 19, 2019, and picked headlines from 15 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Abrar:
1- IRGC Chief: Iran-US Intelligence War a Serious Reality
2- MP: For Talks, US Must First Return to Iran Nuclear Deal
Aftab-e Yazd:
1- White House’s New Psy-War
* US Warns Its Commercial Aircraft Flying over Persian Gulf
2- Iran Envoy to UK: We Won’t Leave JCPOA Even after Deadline
3- ISIS Claims It Establishes Governorate in Pakistan
Arman-e Emrooz:
1- London’s New Game with Dual Nationals
* UK Warns Iranian-British Citizens over Travelling to Iran
Ebtekar:
1- John Bolton Most Dangerous Man in World
2- Iranian Diplomacy from Central Asia to East Asia
* Achievements of Zarif’s Visits to Four Asian States
Etemad:
1- Will the Hawk Be Sacked?
* Bolton Isolated in Warmongering against Iran
2- Iran Key to Ending Deadlock in Oil Market
* OPEC Waiting for Its Fate in Upcoming Meeting
Ettela’at:
1- Army Chief: Our Response to Enemy’s Mistake to Be Crushing
2- Zarif: We’re Sure There’ll Be No War
Farhikhtegan:
1- Reuters: Psy-War Chamber of Sanctions
* Reuters Turned into Mouthpiece for US’ Psy-War against Iran
Jame Jam:
1- American Products Still in Iranian Markets despite US Sanctions
2- Khayyam behind the Sanctions
* Google’s Doodle Commemorates Iranian Polymath
Javan:
1- Iran Ranks First in West Asia’s Science for Fifth Consecutive Year
2- Commander: IRGC’s Intelligence Unit Covers All Anti-Iran Threats
Jomhouri Eslami:
1- Guardian Council Opposed to Provincial Parliamentary Elections
2- It’s Time for Leaders of Iran, Saudi Arabia to Sit for Talks: Joint Iranian-Saudi Article
3- Arab States of Persian Gulf OK Re-Deployment of US Forces
Kayhan:
1- Iran Imports $31 Million Worth of Foreign Drinks in One Month
2- Back-to-Back Explosions in Tel Aviv
* Major Zionist Base Destroyed
3- Time Quoting 3 Pentagon Officials: No Real Plan to Counter Iran
Sazandegi:
1- Riot against Sultan
* Istanbul Mayoral Elections Turned into Erdogan’s Achilles’ Heel
Setareh Sobh:
1- Putin’s Message to Iran: Don’t Wait for Russia
Shargh:
1- Zarif-Trump War of Words in Twitter
2- Iran FM: There’ll Be No War
3- German FM: We Shouldn’t Resort to War
4- Iran: With Oil or Without Oil? [Editorial]
Sobh-e Now:
1- Americans’ Love Letter to Iran
* A Review of Washington’s Double-Standard Policies towards Iran
2- Carnival of Butterflies in Tehran