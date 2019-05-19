Abrar:

1- IRGC Chief: Iran-US Intelligence War a Serious Reality

2- MP: For Talks, US Must First Return to Iran Nuclear Deal

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- White House’s New Psy-War

* US Warns Its Commercial Aircraft Flying over Persian Gulf

2- Iran Envoy to UK: We Won’t Leave JCPOA Even after Deadline

3- ISIS Claims It Establishes Governorate in Pakistan

Arman-e Emrooz:

1- London’s New Game with Dual Nationals

* UK Warns Iranian-British Citizens over Travelling to Iran

Ebtekar:

1- John Bolton Most Dangerous Man in World

2- Iranian Diplomacy from Central Asia to East Asia

* Achievements of Zarif’s Visits to Four Asian States

Etemad:

1- Will the Hawk Be Sacked?

* Bolton Isolated in Warmongering against Iran

2- Iran Key to Ending Deadlock in Oil Market

* OPEC Waiting for Its Fate in Upcoming Meeting

Ettela’at:

1- Army Chief: Our Response to Enemy’s Mistake to Be Crushing

2- Zarif: We’re Sure There’ll Be No War

Farhikhtegan:

1- Reuters: Psy-War Chamber of Sanctions

* Reuters Turned into Mouthpiece for US’ Psy-War against Iran

Jame Jam:

1- American Products Still in Iranian Markets despite US Sanctions

2- Khayyam behind the Sanctions

* Google’s Doodle Commemorates Iranian Polymath

Javan:

1- Iran Ranks First in West Asia’s Science for Fifth Consecutive Year

2- Commander: IRGC’s Intelligence Unit Covers All Anti-Iran Threats

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- Guardian Council Opposed to Provincial Parliamentary Elections

2- It’s Time for Leaders of Iran, Saudi Arabia to Sit for Talks: Joint Iranian-Saudi Article

3- Arab States of Persian Gulf OK Re-Deployment of US Forces

Kayhan:

1- Iran Imports $31 Million Worth of Foreign Drinks in One Month

2- Back-to-Back Explosions in Tel Aviv

* Major Zionist Base Destroyed

3- Time Quoting 3 Pentagon Officials: No Real Plan to Counter Iran

Sazandegi:

1- Riot against Sultan

* Istanbul Mayoral Elections Turned into Erdogan’s Achilles’ Heel

Setareh Sobh:

1- Putin’s Message to Iran: Don’t Wait for Russia

Shargh:

1- Zarif-Trump War of Words in Twitter

2- Iran FM: There’ll Be No War

3- German FM: We Shouldn’t Resort to War

4- Iran: With Oil or Without Oil? [Editorial]

Sobh-e Now:

1- Americans’ Love Letter to Iran

* A Review of Washington’s Double-Standard Policies towards Iran

2- Carnival of Butterflies in Tehran