Ex-lawmaker: Iran open to talks with U.S.—but only on own terms

Motahari asserted that unconditional talks in the aftermath of a “cowardly and surprise attack” would be incompatible with Iran’s national pride and independence.

He emphasized that Washington must abandon its longstanding demand for a total halt to uranium enrichment, provide credible guarantees that it will refrain from attacking Iran’s nuclear infrastructure again, and compensate Tehran for the damage inflicted during the recent conflict.

“Entering negotiations without asserting these conditions would be a dishonor to the Iranian people,” Motahari said, adding that if these terms are respected, dialogue would not only be possible, but justified.

Turning to recent criticism of President Masoud Pezeshkian following his interview with an renowned American journalist, Tucker Carlson, Motahari dismissed calls for his impeachment as reckless and counterproductive.

“The President speaks as the official voice of the nation. He is not a battlefield commander; his words are meant to keep diplomatic avenues open,” he said.

Motahari warned that attempts to question the President’s political competence, particularly through impeachment or censure at this juncture, would serve only the interests of the Israeli regime.

“Differences of opinion can be addressed in dialogue, not through hasty and divisive actions that play into the hands of our enemies,” he concluded.