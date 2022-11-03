Ex-Iranian diplomats call for foreign policy revisions to protect national interests

The former diplomats pointed to the claims of Iranian drone sales to Russia, that they say has set the stage for a “dangerous game” for the country.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, dozens of former ambassadors and senior diplomats said, “Fulfilling the citizens’ national interests and welfare are a foreign policy priority for any country.”

“By benefiting from all the capacities and opportunities, governments remove the obstacles and pave the path toward that goal,” they said.

“Given the fact that foreign policy is a continuation of domestic policy and remains constantly in interaction with the conditions of the political and social atmosphere…a comprehensive and efficient foreign policy, which is drafted based on national interests, will help to support the establishment’s security and stability and speeds up the process of the country’s progress and development,” the ex-diplomats said.

They warned the presence in office of irrelevant individuals or institutions unfamiliar with the circumstances, would create many problems, pose security threats and paves the way for more sanctions on the country.

Iran says it will dispatch a delegation to Vienna soon, in an attempt to resume the stalled nuclear talks.