Friday, October 21, 2022
Ex-Iranian diplomat: West might seek to unleash UN sanctions on Iran, using trigger mechanism

By IFP Editorial Staff
United Nations

A former Iranian diplomat says the United States and the West have raised the accusation that Iran supplies Russia with drones amid the conflict in Ukraine in order to tie the issue to the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231 on Iran’s 2015 nuclear agreement and re-impose the related sanctions.

Kourosh Ahmadi, in an interview with Entekhab news outlet, said France, followed by the UK and the US, claimed that the alleged assistance to Russia was in breach of Resolution 2231 that endorsed the Iran nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), between Iran and the major powers in the world in 2015.

Ahmadi stated that the arms embargo against Iran was lifted in October 2020 despite insistence by the Western side that unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are categorized as missiles and missile sanctions against Iran will remain in place until 2023.

The former Iranian diplomat warned that the US and the European sides are pushing the claim to resort to the so-called trigger mechanism under Resolution 2231 to restore the UN measures against Iran.

Several Iranian officials, including Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, have reiterated that the Islamic Republic has not provided weaponry to any of the parties in the Ukraine war, expressing Tehran’s readiness for talks with Ukraine to remove the allegations.

