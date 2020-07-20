Even US Allies Tired of Its Addiction to Sanctions: Iran

The Iranian President’s Chief of Staff has lashed out at the US for resorting to the cruel and worn-out policy of sanctions against the other nations, saying even Washington’s allies have become sick and tired of its addiction to the sanctions.

In a post on his Twitter account on Monday, Mahmoud Vaezi said all sides, not only Iran, believe that the US must abandon the policy of imposing sanctions.

“The European Union foreign policy chief’s objection to the US’ use of economic sanctions proves that even the US allies have become tired of that country’s addiction to the sanctions,” he noted.

“The policy of (imposing) sanctions is an inhumane, cruel and decayed policy that must be abandoned. This is not Iran’s view alone,” Vaezi underlined.

His comments came after High Representative of the European Union Josep Borrell issued a statement on July 17, expressing deep concern at the growing use of sanctions, or the threat of sanctions, by the United States against European companies and interests.

“We have witnessed this developing trend in the cases of Iran, Cuba, the International Criminal Court and most recently the Nordstream 2 and Turkstream projects,” Borrell said.

He also noted that the EU considers the “extraterritorial application of sanctions to be contrary to international law.”