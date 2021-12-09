EU’s Mora: New sense of JCPOA revival in Vienna

The European Union’s Deputy Foreign Policy Chief Enrique Mora says all parties present in Vienna have a new sense of reviving the provisions of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action

“What I felt this morning was that all the delegations had a fresh sense of the need to work and reach an agreement on reviving the provisions of the JCPOA,” Mora made the remarks after a meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission in the Austrian capital on Thursday.
He said there are different views on the negotiation process, and the parties are currently working to bring these views closer together, adding that he considered overcoming the differences as the most important factor in the ongoing negotiations.
“I emphasize that there is an urgent need to reach an agreement, and the more time passes, the greater the need,” the European Union’s deputy foreign policy chief noted.
Earlier, Iran’s chief nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri said there is no obstacle to an agreement if necessary grounds are provided during the negotiations in the Austrian capital.
He added that at the JCPOA Joint Commission meeting on Thursday, Iran and members of the P4+1 group expressed their views on the future direction of their talks.
Negotiators of Iran and the P4+1 group namely Russia, China, Britain, France and Germany are discussing ways to remove anti-Iran sanctions and a possible U.S. return to the 2015 deal.

