EU ‘considering measures’ against Iran following execution of terror ringleader Jamshid Sharmahd

By IFP Media Wire
Jamshid Sharmahd

The European Union condemns the execution of 69-year-old German-Iranian Jamshid Sharmahd and will consider taking measures in response, the bloc’s top diplomat Josep Borrell said Tuesday. Sharmehed, the ringleader of the US-based Tondar (Thunder) terrorist group, who for years planned numerous terrorist operations against Iran, was executed on Monday.

“We condemn his killing in the strongest possible terms. The EU strongly opposes the death penalty at all times and in all circumstances. It is a violation of the right to life and the ultimate denial of human dignity,” Borrell wrote on X.

“The EU is considering measures in response,” he added.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has also slammed Iran for the execution of Sharmahdn and described his death as a “scandal”.

“The execution of Jamshid Sharmahd by the Iranian regime is a scandal that I condemn in the strongest possible terms,” Scholz said in a post on X.

Annalena Baerbock, Germany’s foreign minister, also said in a post on X that Berlin has repeatedly made it clear to Tehran that “the execution of a German national will have serious consequences”.

Sharmahd, who was convicted last year, was executed on Monday, according to the Iranian Judiciary’s Mizan news agency citing a statement by the Tehran Prosecutor-General’s Office.

At the behest of his masters in Western intelligence agencies, Sharmard has for years designed numerous terrorist operations against the Islamic Republic of Iran. the statement said.

Sharmard, who was responsible for the martyrdom and injury of hundreds of innocent Iranians, was ultimately sentenced by a competent court and received his due punishment on October 28, it added.

The Revolutionary Court of Tehran had handed Sharmahd the death sentence for committing “corruption on earth” by planning and orchestrating terrorist acts in the Islamic Republic.

The terrorist ringleader, who held German citizenship but was also a US resident, led the pro-monarchist group.

He was behind a series of terrorist attacks, including a 2008 attack against a religious congregation center in the southern Iranian city of Shiraz, which killed 14 people, including 5 women and an infant, and wounded hundreds more.

