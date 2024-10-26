EU calls for maximum restraint from all parties after Israel’s strikes on Iran

On Saturday the EU called for all parties to exercise utmost restraint to avoid an “uncontrollable escalation” in the Middle East.

The dangerous cycle of attacks and retaliations risks causing a further expansion of the regional conflict,” the 27-nation bloc said in a statement.

“While acknowledging Israel’s right to self-defence, the EU calls on all parties to exercise utmost restraint to avoid an uncontrollable escalation, which is in no one’s interest,” it added.

The Israeli army targeted military centers in the Iranian provinces of Tehran, Khuzestan, and Ilam in the early hours of Saturday despite warnings from Iran that any adventurism by Israeli would face a harsh response.

Iran announced its air defense system intercepted and countered the attacks, with limited damage reported in some areas.

The extent of the incident is currently under investigation.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry has defended Tehran’s right “to defend itself against external aggressive acts”.