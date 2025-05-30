SportIFP Exclusive

Esteghlal clinches Iran’s Hazfi Cup title after extra-time victory over Malavan

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iran's Esteghlal FC were crowned champions of the 2023–2024 Hazfi Cup after edging past Malavan with a 1–0 victory in extra time on Thursday night at Imam Khomeini Stadium in Arak, western Iran.

The final ended goalless after 90 minutes of tightly contested football. Despite both teams pushing for a breakthrough in extra time, clear chances remained scarce until the dying moments of the match.

In the 119th minute, Esteghlal’s breakthrough finally arrived.
Cameroonian winger Guy Mbenza (known as Andong) made a decisive run down the right flank and delivered a low cross into the box. The ball fell to Roozbeh Cheshmi, who fired a right-footed shot past the Malavan goalkeeper, sealing Esteghlal’s eighth Hazfi Cup title.

With this win, Esteghlal also secured qualification for next season’s AFC Champions League.

