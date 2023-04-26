Erdogan honors Iran’s Red Crescent over quake relief efforts

Erdogan awarded the IRCS chief, Pir-Hossein Koulivand, with a “Badge of Sacrifice” during a ceremony held on Tuesday that was also attended by Mohammad Farazmand, the Islamic Republic’s ambassador to Ankara.

The Turkish head of state expressed gratitude towards the IRCS over its “expeditious and proper” relief and rescue efforts aimed at the people of Turkey during the natural disaster, the IRCS reported in a tweet.

The 7.8-magnitude temblor hit the neighboring countries on February 6. The combined death toll surpassed 50,000, with the biggest part of the fatalities being caused in Turkey.

The IRCS addressed the situation by dispatching many shipments of aid to the countries, including at least three shipments that it headed to Turkey alone.

Koulivand also personally traveled to Turkey to examine the situation of quake-hit people up close.