Wednesday, April 26, 2023
type here...
Media WireMiddle East

Erdogan honors Iran’s Red Crescent over quake relief efforts

By IFP Media Wire
Turkey Quake

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan honored the head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) over the body's relief efforts during the devastating earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria in February.

Erdogan awarded the IRCS chief, Pir-Hossein Koulivand, with a “Badge of Sacrifice” during a ceremony held on Tuesday that was also attended by Mohammad Farazmand, the Islamic Republic’s ambassador to Ankara.

The Turkish head of state expressed gratitude towards the IRCS over its “expeditious and proper” relief and rescue efforts aimed at the people of Turkey during the natural disaster, the IRCS reported in a tweet.

The 7.8-magnitude temblor hit the neighboring countries on February 6. The combined death toll surpassed 50,000, with the biggest part of the fatalities being caused in Turkey.

The IRCS addressed the situation by dispatching many shipments of aid to the countries, including at least three shipments that it headed to Turkey alone.

Koulivand also personally traveled to Turkey to examine the situation of quake-hit people up close.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks