Epidemiologist warns of new Covid-19 surge in Iran amid relaxing protocols

In an interview with ISNA, Hamid Souri, an epidemiology expert, warned people against any premature basking in the diminishing coronavirus cases, saying the current trend would lead to a new rise in the cases.

He said no indigenous studies have been carried out to ascertain whether it is safe to stop wearing facial masks.

The pandemic has left 141,385 deaths in the country with a population of over 85 million people.

Over 150 million doses of coronavirus vaccine have been administered across Iran. More than 64 million Iranians have received the first dose and nearly 58 million people have so far received the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Nearly 28 million people have got the third shot as the booster jab.

Iran’s national headquarters against coronavirus announced on Saturday that people are no longer required to wear masks in outdoor areas for the time being, as the country has managed to keep the spread of COVID-19 under control.