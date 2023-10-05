Drone attack on Syria military academy causes large number of casualties

The statement said there were “a number of deaths, both civilians and military, and dozens of wounded”, some critically, including officers and their families.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

According to the military statement, the attack with “explosive-laden drones” took place “immediately after the ceremony ended”.

The general command of the army and the armed forces decried the “cowardly… unprecedented” attack and stressed it would “respond with full force… to these terrorist organisations wherever they are”, according to the statement.