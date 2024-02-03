Iran slams US attacks on Iraq and Syria as strategic mistake

He said the strikes were in violation of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Iraq and Syria as well as international law, and a blatant breach of the UN Charter.

“Not to mention the United States’ all-out support for 4 months of relentless and brutal attacks by the Zionist regime against residents of Gaza and the West Bank as well as military strikes against Yemen and the violation of this country’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, last night’s attack on Syria and Iraq was yet another adventurous move and strategic mistake by the U.S. government, which will have no result other than the escalation of tensions and instability in the region,” he explained.

Kanaani said the United States’ military attacks on Iraq, Syria and Yemen simply ensure the Zionist regime’s interests, adding, “Such strikes embroil the U.S. government in the region more than ever before and overshadow the Zionist regime’s crimes in Gaza.”

The spokesman once again warned against the danger of war and conflict spreading across the region, adding the continuation of such adventurous moves pose a threat to regional and international peace and security.

He said the Islamic Republic of Iran once again stresses the responsibility of the international community and the United Nations Security Council in preventing the United States’ illegal and unilateral attacks in the region and stemming the spread of the crisis.

“As the Islamic Republic of Iran has announced time and again, tensions and crises in the region are rooted in the Israeli regime’s occupation and perpetuation of this regime’s military operations in Gaza and the genocide against Palestinians with unlimited support from the United States, and that stability and security cannot be restored to the region without focusing on the root cause of the crisis and its settlement,” he added.