Dozens killed in fire at fuel station south of Russia

An auto-repair shop in Makhachkala – the capital of Russia’s southern Dagestan Region – was the scene of a major blast on Monday evening. The explosion also caused a major fire at a nearby fuel station, local emergency services told TASS.

The regional health ministry confirmed that at least 27 people died in the incident – including two children – and over 60 others were injured, RIA reported.

The cause of the explosion remains unknown. Several Telegram channels have claimed there were even more casualties, but official sources have not confirmed these figures.

The Telegram channel SHOT posted a video capturing the immediate aftermath of the blast. Footage shows massive spurts of flame rising over a large area near the fuel station, which also appears to be on fire. Plumes of black smoke are seen billowing into the sky. According to some reports, the fire spread from the fuel station to nearby buildings.

Emergency crews and medics were dispatched to the scene, the region’s governor, Sergey Melikov, said on Telegram, adding that he was personally monitoring the situation.