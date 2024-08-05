Dozens killed in Israeli strikes on UN-run Gaza schools

According to the Palestinian Civil Defence in Gaza, 80 percent of those killed and injured in the strikes on Sunday on the Hassan Salama and al-Nasr schools were children.

Sunday’s attacks followed the bombing of a school on Saturday by the Israeli army. At least 15 people were killed in Israeli air raids on the Hamama school in the Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood in Gaza City, which was sheltering displaced Palestinians.

Following the strikes on Sunday, Nebal Farsakh from the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) told Al Jazeera that the attacks were “again another proof that there is no safe place in Gaza”.

“These two schools are housing displaced civilians who have been forced to leave multiple times, and now even they have been forced to flee another time after this attack,” she added.

“Israel has been systematically targeting civilians.”

Earlier on Sunday, the Israeli military also issued a new order for Palestinians to leave the southern and southeastern parts of Khan Younis in Gaza, as the army widens its aggression.

Earlier this month, the United Nations announced more than 86 percent of Gaza has already been impacted by Israel’s so-called evacuation orders, with most people asked to live in small “safe zones” that have also repeatedly come under Israeli attacks.

At least 39,583 Palestinians have been killed since Israel launched its Gaza offensive in October, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

Up to 91,398 others have been injured during 10 months of devastating war.