Wednesday, June 12, 2024
type here...
Media WireMiddle East

Dozens killed in fire at building housing workers in Kuwait

By IFP Media Wire
Fire at building housing workers in Kuwait

A fire that broke out in a building housing workers in the city of Mangaf in southern Kuwait early on Wednesday has killed at least 49 people, the Interior Ministry has announced.

Deputy prime minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah accused real estate owners of violations and greed, saying those factors contributed towards the incident.

“Unfortunately, the greed of real estate owners is what leads to these matters,” added Sheikh Fahad, who also runs the interior and defense ministries.

He ordered the arrest of the building’s owner during a visit to the site.

The fire was reported to authorities at 6:00 a.m. local time, Major General Eid Rashed Hamad said.

“The building in which the fire occurred was used to house workers, and there was a large number of workers there. Dozens were rescued, but unfortunately there were many deaths as a result of inhaling smoke from the fire,” another senior police commander told state TV.

“We always alert and warn against” cramming too many workers into housing accommodation, he added, without providing details on the workers’ type of employment or place of origin.

The fire was contained and authorities were investigating its cause, officials stated.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks