Saturday, April 9, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusiveBusinessEconomy

Domestically built refinery begins exporting different products

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran refinery
The head of Iran’s Qeshm Free zone has announced the loading of the first shipment of products from Behin Palayesh Qeshm Ultra-heavy Refinery this year amid US sanctions.

Afshar Fathollahi said the export shipment included 35,000 tons of light hydrocarbons.

He added that following the export of the first consignment, the second shipment will be ready for export next week that will also include light hydrocarbons and bitumen.

The first phase of the refinery was launched two months ago in the presence of President Ebrahim Raisi.

Behin Palayesh Qeshm Refinery has been built completely by Iranian engineers.

Iran’s Qeshm Island located in the Persian Gulf is of high strategic significance.

Iran has made huge economic achievements while it’s been under very heavy US sanctions by relying on its own scientists and human workforce

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifCoronavirusIran in Photos

Editor Picks