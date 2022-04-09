Domestically built refinery begins exporting different products

Afshar Fathollahi said the export shipment included 35,000 tons of light hydrocarbons.

He added that following the export of the first consignment, the second shipment will be ready for export next week that will also include light hydrocarbons and bitumen.

The first phase of the refinery was launched two months ago in the presence of President Ebrahim Raisi.

Behin Palayesh Qeshm Refinery has been built completely by Iranian engineers.

Iran’s Qeshm Island located in the Persian Gulf is of high strategic significance.

Iran has made huge economic achievements while it’s been under very heavy US sanctions by relying on its own scientists and human workforce