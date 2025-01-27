Displaced Gazans return home to north, first time since war began

According to the Gaza health ministry, around 650,000 displaced people in the central and southern Gaza Strip will return to their homes in the north of the enclave.

“The passage of displaced Palestinians has begun along the Al Rashid road via the western part of the Netzarim checkpoint towards Gaza City and the northern part of the Gaza Strip,” a Hamas official told AFP.

Footage from Israel’s Channel 12 showed Israeli forces withdrawing from the so-called Netzarim Corridor, enabling civilian movement.

Videos showed trucks, cars, and carts loaded with belongings queuing along the Al Rashid road near the checkpoint, which runs along Gaza’s coastline. Hamas called the return of displaced Palestinians “a victory” for Palestinians and “a setback for Israel”.

The group stressed the images prove “the occupation has failed to achieve its goal of displacing people and breaking their will.”

On Sunday, Israel blocked displaced Palestinians from crossing into northern Gaza, following a dispute over the release of a female Israeli captive.

Qatar, mediating alongside Egypt and the US, announced late Sunday that Hamas would hand over Arbel Yehud and two other captives by Friday. Doha gave assurances Hamas will release additional captives by Friday and Israel will provide a list of 400 Palestinians arrested since 7 October. Following the agreement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a post on X that displaced Palestinians would begin returning north on Monday morning.

An Israeli military statement announced that Palestinians will be allowed to cross al-Rashid Street by foot starting at 7am (05:00 GMT) and the eastern Salah al-Din Street by vehicle from 9am (07:00 GMT).

The overwhelming majority of Gaza’s population has been displaced by Israel’s 15-month war, which has devastated much of Gaza and killed over 47,000 people.