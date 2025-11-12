Deputy FM says Iran will not compromise on national security in potential negotiations with US

Khatibzadeh made the remarks during a speech at the 12th Abu Dhabi Strategic Debate on Tuesday, where he outlined Iran’s positions on regional and international developments.

In response to a question about the prospects for nuclear talks with Washington, the senior diplomat noted that the US has undermined previous negotiations through “aggressive actions” and contradictory behavior.

“The US has, in fact, done everything it can to make any negotiations impossible through its aggressive measures against Iran and subsequent actions,” Khatibzadeh said.

“Given Washington’s actions against Iran, we are not currently at the point of negotiation,” he added.

Khatibzadeh stressed that any engagement with the US would take place under the guidance of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

“Any negotiations in the future can only be possible within the framework of the Leader’s directives and after the US abandons its illusions.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Khatibzadeh stressed that Iran is not seeking nuclear weapons, asserting that Tehran’s nuclear program is peaceful and based entirely on domestic capabilities.

“Nuclear weapons are not part of Iran’s program,” he said, adding that Iran remains committed to the principles of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).”

However, he criticized Washington for sending “contradictory messages” regarding nuclear negotiations through third parties.

“Reaching an agreement with the US is only possible when there is mutual respect and genuine intent,” the senior diplomat continued.

Khatibzadeh’s remarks come amid a prolonged deadlock in indirect Iran–US nuclear diplomacy, which was last disrupted following Israel’s aggression in mid-June– just days before a planned sixth round of negotiations mediated by Oman.

The onslaught killed more than a thousand people, including a number of the Islamic Republic’s top military officials and commanders.

On Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei echoed similar sentiments, describing Iran’s ties with the US as defined by “long historical experience.”

He dismissed suggestions that Tehran should take unilateral “bold steps,” saying, “The US attacked Iran, boasts about it, and then claims readiness for negotiations.”

Baghaei also pointed out that US President Donald Trump’s claim of wanting an agreement with Iran is contrary to reality, emphasizing that the Americans pretend to seek negotiations but, in truth, they do not.

He added this behavior is deceptive, noting that in practice, they have repeatedly shown that “they do not have any good intentions or seriousness in this regard.”

Despite tensions, Iranian officials maintain that the country continues to uphold its nuclear obligations under the NPT while defending its uranium enrichment.