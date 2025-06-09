Deputy FM: Iran’s response to US proposal logical

Takht-Ravanchi, said the response will be a “reasonable and coherent” document that could help sustain ongoing diplomatic efforts toward a final agreement.

Takht-Ravanchi added that Iran believes the answer is logical and that the final version is expected to be delivered to Oman’s foreign minister within a few days for transmission to US officials.

He underlined that the Iranian proposal is not simplistic or dismissive. “Our proposal is certainly not a one-liner or a short paragraph that can be easily rejected. It is a structured plan that reflects our seriousness and is grounded in clear principles”, the deputy foreign minister maintained.

He clarified that the Iranian submission is not meant to be a comprehensive or lengthy agreement, instead, it serves as a framework for initial understanding.

“This is not a full-fledged treaty. It’s a structured framework. If the core of this framework is accepted, more detailed negotiations can follow.”

Takht- Ravanchi also reiterated that the mere submission of the text marks the beginning—not the end—of the negotiation process.

He said Tehran’s proposed text holds potential to keep the door to diplomacy open.