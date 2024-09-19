Death toll in Lebanon device detonations rises to 37

On Tuesday, 12 people were killed and 2,323 admitted to hospital, including 226 who remain in critical condition.

The following day, 25 people were killed and 708 wounded, including 61 who remain in the intensive care unit.

Earlier, Al-Abiad said that the explosions showed the unity of the Lebanese people in all areas in the face of the incident. He added hundreds of doctors and medics rushed to provide help to the victims of the blasts.

Lebanese group Hezbollah has accused Israel of being behind the device blasts and vowed retaliation.

Tel Aviv has neither confirmed nor denied responsibility. Media reports have claimed that the Israeli secret service, Mossad, rigged thousands of electronic devices with small explosive charges, which were triggered via a remote signal.

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati has also said his nation is at war after electronic devices exploded across the country for two days.

“This mass crime… against defenseless people in their homes, who are being killed in this way, is indescribable,” Mikati told journalists.

He insisted that Lebanon is in a state of war with Israel.

“This war started about 11 months ago and it is affecting our people in the south where their homes are being destroyed,” he stressed.

Mikati was referring to regular exchanges of fire between Hezbollah and the Israeli military on the border as well as the regime’s airstrikes into Lebanese territory since the start of the Gaza war.

The prime minister again blamed Israel for the explosions of electronic devices, claiming that the Jewish state’s “whole history over the past 75 years has been criminal.”

“We are facing an enemy that disregards all international and humanitarian laws, and the question is – can this continue? Where is the UN, whose primary mission is to distribute peace?” Mikati asked.

He added that he had instructed Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib to ensure that the attacks on the country are addressed by the UN Security Council.