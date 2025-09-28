Deal reached with Europe on snapback mechanism, but US opposes it: Iran’s president

Pezeshkian noted that he had met with the President of France as well as officials from Norway, Finland, Switzerland, and the President of the European Council, during which he presented Iran’s positions.

“They also expressed dissatisfaction with the current situation,” he said, “but in practice, no action is taken. Dialogue with the Americans, too, was accompanied by constant excuse-making.”

He added that in meetings with think tanks and research centers, it became clear that “the United States does not want a powerful Iran and seeks to gradually weaken us. This requires us to be more vigilant.”

Referring to the nuclear issue and accusations made by some countries, the president stressed: “We have declared our readiness for dialogue and transparency regarding our nuclear program, but the other side, with continuous pretexts, shows no real willingness to resolve the issue.”