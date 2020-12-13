Daily Rise in Iran’s COVID-19 Infections Down to Lowest Since Oct. 30

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman has confirmed 7,451 new cases of COVID-19 infection in the past 24 hours, the lowest figure since October 30, raising the total number of cases to 1,108,269.

In a press briefing on Sunday, Sima-Sadat Lari said the virus has also killed 247 patients since Saturday noon, increasing the overall death toll to 52,196.

She said so far 812,270 patients have recovered from the disease or been discharged from the hospital.

Lari went on to say that 5,723 patients are also in critical conditions caused by more severe infection.

The spokeswoman noted that 6,704,247 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country so far.

She said currently 12 cities are in the “red zone”, 288 in the “orange zone”, and 148 in the “yellow zone” in terms of coronavirus outbreak.

The “red zones” include Zarrindasht in Fars province, Baft in Kerman province, Gomishan in Golestan province, Astara, Bandar Anzali, Rudsar and Talesh in Gilan province, and Amol, Behshahr, Ramsar, Galugah, and Neka in Mazandaran province.