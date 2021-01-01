Daily Rise in Iran’s COVID-19 Fatalities Down to Lowest Since September 7

Iran has confirmed 114 new deaths caused by the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the lowest figure since September 7, increasing the overall death toll to 55,337.

In a press briefing on Friday, Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima-Sadat Lari reported 6,286 new cases of COVID-19 infection, raising the total number of cases to 1,231,429.

So far, Lari added, 995,570 patients have recovered from the disease or been discharged from the hospital.

Lari said 5,013 patients are also in critical conditions caused by more severe infection.

The spokeswoman noted that 7,670,268 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country so far.

According to Lari, the four cities of Sari, Amol, Ramsar, and Northern Savadkuh are currently in the “red” zone, 63 cities in the “orange” zone, and 381 cities in the “yellow” zone in terms of coronavirus outbreak.