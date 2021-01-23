Daily Rise in Iran’s COVID-19 Fatalities Down to Lowest Since June 7

Iran has confirmed 69 new deaths caused by the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the lowest figure since June 7, 2020, increasing the overall death toll to 57,294.

In a press briefing on Saturday, Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima-Sadat Lari reported 6,207 new cases of COVID-19 infection, raising the total number of cases to 1,367,032.

So far, Lari added, 1,158,475 patients have recovered from the disease or been discharged from the hospital.

Lari said 4,106 patients are also in critical conditions caused by more severe infection.

The spokeswoman noted that 8,850,281 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country so far.

She said currently 18 cities are in the “orange” zone, 154 are in the “yellow” zone, and 276 are in the “blue” zone in terms of coronavirus outbreak.