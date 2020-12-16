Daily Rise in Iran’s COVID-19 Fatalities Down to Lowest in Two Months

The Iranian Health Ministry spokeswoman has confirmed 213 new fatalities caused by the novel coronavirus, the lowest figure reported since October 12.

In her press briefing on Wednesday, Sima-Sadat Lari said the new deaths increase the overall death toll to 52,883.

Lari also reported 7,603 new cases of COVID-19 infection, raising the total number of cases to 1,131,077.

So far, she added, 844,430 patients have recovered from the disease or been discharged from the hospital.

Lari said 5,678 patients are also in critical conditions caused by more severe infection.

The spokeswoman noted that 6,846,781 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country so far.

She said currently 12 cities are in the “red zone”, 288 in the “orange zone”, and 148 in the “yellow zone” in terms of coronavirus outbreak.

The “red zones” include Zarrindasht in Fars province, Baft in Kerman province, Gomishan in Golestan province, Astara, Bandar Anzali, Rudsar and Talesh in Gilan province, and Amol, Behshahr, Ramsar, Galugah, and Neka in Mazandaran province.