Daily Rise in Iran’s COVID-19 Fatalities at Three-Month High

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman has confirmed 123 new deaths caused by the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the biggest single-day rise since January 2, increasing the overall death toll to 62,999.

In a press briefing on Saturday, Sima-Sadat Lari reported 11,420 new cases of COVID-19 infection, raising the total number of cases to 1,920,394.

So far, Lari added, 1,642,418 patients have recovered from the disease or been discharged from the hospital.

Lari said 4,024 patients are also in critical conditions caused by more severe infection.

The spokeswoman noted that 13,038,709 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country so far.

She said currently 47 cities are in the “red” zone, 126 cities are in the “orange” zone, 247 are in the “yellow” zone, and 28 are in the “blue” zone in terms of coronavirus outbreak.