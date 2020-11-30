Daily Rise in Iran’s COVID-19 Deaths at Lowest in November

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman has confirmed 371 new fatalities caused by the novel coronavirus, the lowest figure reported this month.

In her press briefing on Monday, Sima-Sadat Lari said the new deaths increase the overall death toll to 48,246.

Lari also reported 13,321 new cases of COVID-19 infection, raising the total number of cases to 962,070.

So far, she added, 668,151 patients have recovered from the disease or been discharged from the hospital.

Lari said 5,852 patients are also in critical conditions caused by more severe infection.

The spokeswoman noted that 6,125,348 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country so far.

She said the high-risk “red” zones include Tehran, Qom, Mazandaran, East Azarbaijan, Isfahan, Yazd, Ardabil, Khorasan Razavi, Khuzestan, Hamadan, West Azarbaijan, Bushehr, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, Alborz, Lorestan, Markazi, Ilam, South Khorasan, Kermanshah, North Khorasan, Semnan, Gilan, Zanjan, Qazvin, Kurdistan, and Kerman provinces.

The “orange” and “yellow” zones also include Golestan, Hormozgan, Fars, and Sistan-and-Baluchestan provinces, she added.