Daily Rise in Iran’s COVID-19 Cases at All-Time High Despite Lockdown

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman has confirmed 13,721 new cases of COVID-19 infection in the past 24 hours, raising the total number of cases to 880,542.

In a press briefing on Tuesday, Sima-Sadat Lari said the virus has also killed 483 patients since Monday noon, increasing the overall death toll to 45,738.

She said so far 617,715 patients have recovered from the disease or been discharged from the hospital.

Lari went on to say that 5,824 patients are also in critical conditions caused by more severe infection.

The spokeswoman noted that 5,871,098 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country so far.

She said the high-risk “red” zones include Tehran, Qom, Mazandaran, East Azarbaijan, Isfahan, Yazd, Ardabil, Khorasan Razavi, Khuzestan, Hamadan, West Azarbaijan, Bushehr, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, Alborz, Lorestan, Markazi, Ilam, South Khorasan, Kermanshah, North Khorasan, Semnan, Gilan, Zanjan, Qazvin, Kurdistan, and Kerman provinces.

The “orange” and “yellow” zones also include Golestan, Hormozgan, Fars, and Sistan and Baluchestan provinces, she added.