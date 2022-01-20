Daily Covid-19 fatalities in Iran remain near record lows

Iran’s Health Ministry reported 20 more deaths from the respiratory disease on Thursday and more than 4,600 new Covid-19 infections over the past 24 hours.

More than 132,000 people have so far lost their lives in Iran which has suffered several waves of the disease.

Iran has somehow managed to contain the outbreak thanks to an intensified nationwide vaccination campaign.

Over 127,680,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Iran so far with at least 53 million people fully vaccinated.

Health authorities are urging people to get their booster shots as soon as possible to battle the new highly transmissible strain of the virus known as Omicron which has been spreading very fast across the world.

So far in Iran, more than 13,800,000 people have received their booster jabs.

Iran has mostly used imported vaccine types, and also its own domestically manufactured shots to inoculate its population.