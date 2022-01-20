Thursday, January 20, 2022
type here...
SocietyHealthcareIFP ExclusiveSelected

Daily Covid-19 fatalities in Iran remain near record lows

By IFP Editorial Staff

More Articles

Avatar of IFP Editorial Staff
IFP Editorial Staffhttps://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.
The number of fatalities from the coronavirus remains near record lows in Iran but infections are gradually increasing.

Iran’s Health Ministry reported 20 more deaths from the respiratory disease on Thursday and more than 4,600 new Covid-19 infections over the past 24 hours.

More than 132,000 people have so far lost their lives in Iran which has suffered several waves of the disease.

Iran has somehow managed to contain the outbreak thanks to an intensified nationwide vaccination campaign.

Over 127,680,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Iran so far with at least 53 million people fully vaccinated.

Health authorities are urging people to get their booster shots as soon as possible to battle the new highly transmissible strain of the virus known as Omicron which has been spreading very fast across the world.

So far in Iran, more than 13,800,000 people have received their booster jabs.

Iran has mostly used imported vaccine types, and also its own domestically manufactured shots to inoculate its population.

Previous articleRaisi: Plots underway to dispatch Takfiri terrorists to Caucasus, Central Asia
Next articleFarhadi’s “A Hero” grabs 3 awards in Palm Springs

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifIran SanctionsIran in Photos

Editor Picks