Thursday, March 10, 2022
type here...
Media WireWorldMiddle East

Daesh confirms death of its chief, names new leader

By IFP Media Wire
Daesh terror group has confirmed the death of its leader Abu Ibrahim Al-hashemi Al-Quraishi on Thursday and announced Abu Al-Hassan Al-hashemi Al-Quraishi as its new leader.

U.S. special forces killed the leader of the group in a raid in northwest Syria, President Joe Biden stated in February.

Biden celebrated that no American died in the operation. Local residents reported a number of Syrian women and children died in the strike.

The United Nations war crimes panel on Syria has recently urged the United States to investigate the civilian casualties caused by American air raids on the Arab country.

The death of Quraishi, 45, was another crushing blow to Daesh two years after the violent group lost longtime leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in a similar raid in 2019.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Live Updates: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 15

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifCoronavirusIran in Photos

Editor Picks