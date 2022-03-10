Daesh confirms death of its chief, names new leader

U.S. special forces killed the leader of the group in a raid in northwest Syria, President Joe Biden stated in February.

Biden celebrated that no American died in the operation. Local residents reported a number of Syrian women and children died in the strike.

The United Nations war crimes panel on Syria has recently urged the United States to investigate the civilian casualties caused by American air raids on the Arab country.

The death of Quraishi, 45, was another crushing blow to Daesh two years after the violent group lost longtime leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in a similar raid in 2019.