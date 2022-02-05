Covid kills 64 more people in Iran

That’s way lower than Friday’s daily caseload which was over 32,000 infections.

The Saturday tally also showed over 1,500 hospitalizations were logged. The figures also put the number of daily fatalities at 64 during the 24 hours.

The total death toll from the Coronavirus in Iran since the start of the pandemic now stands at 132,745. Most of the recent infections and deaths are people who contracted the Omicron variant of the virus.

The strain is highly contagious and is spreading fast across Iran.

Iranian health officials are warning citizens to strictly observe health protocols to contain this new wave of Covid.

The Health Ministry has also declared 120 cities as coronavirus red zones amid the sixth wave of the outbreak of the disease.

According to the ministry on Saturday, now 153 cities are orange with high risk, while 167 cities are yellow with medium risk and only 8 cities are marked blue, having very low risk of contraction.

Omicron has already overwhelmed most of Europe and the entire United States where millions of cases of the variant have been registered.

Meanwhile, the vaccination process is continuing in Iran with the number of boosters administered crossing the 19 million mark. Authorities say if people get their third dose of vaccine, the current wave will subside.