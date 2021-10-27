Covid kills 197 more people in Iran

In Iran, 197 more people have died of Covid-19. The deaths push to 125,716 the number of fatalities since the start of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the vaccination campaign is continuing across Iran at high speed. According to the Health Ministry’s announcement on Wednesday, over the past 24 hours, 1,056,645 people were inoculated.

The high rate of vaccination has kept down the number of new infections and deaths. Officials say the entire population of Iran will be vaccinated fully against Covid within the next few months.

They are however urging all unvaccinated citizens to get their jabs at inoculation centers which are not crowded given most people have been vaccinated.

Most Covid-related curbs have been lifted in Iran. But officials including President Ebrahim Raeisi are warning people against relaxing health measures to prevent a sixth wave of the disease.

The worst of the fifth wave ended several weeks ago and the downward trend in Covid deaths and infections is holding for the time being.