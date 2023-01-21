Saturday, January 21, 2023
Covid in Iran: 2 dead, over 100 infections

The Iranian health ministry announced on Saturday that more than 100 new cases of coronavirus infection have been identified across the country during the past 24 hours, adding that 2 patients have passed away in the same period of time.

106 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 48 of whom were hospitalized, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,337,017 patients out of a total of 7,563,273 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

210 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and in intensive care units, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry also announced that 65,179,910 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,578,713 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 31,567,064 people have also received the third or fourth shots as booster jabs.

