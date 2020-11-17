COVID-19 Outbreak in Iran: 482 Die in 24 Hours

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman has confirmed 482 new fatalities caused by the novel coronavirus, increasing the overall death toll to 42,461.

In her press briefing on Tuesday, Sima-Sadat Lari reported 13,352 new cases of COVID-19 infection, raising the total number of cases to 788,473.

So far, she added, 570,774 patients have recovered from the disease or been discharged from the hospital.

Lari said 5,691 patients are also in critical conditions caused by more severe infection.

The spokeswoman noted that 5,586,141 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country so far.

She said the high-risk “red” zones include Tehran, Qom, Mazandaran, East Azarbaijan, Isfahan, Yazd, Ardabil, Khorasan Razavi, Khuzestan, Hamadan, West Azarbaijan, Bushehr, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, Alborz, Lorestan, Markazi, Ilam, South Khorasan, Kermanshah, North Khorasan, Semnan, Gilan, Zanjan, Qazvin, Kurdistan, and Kerman provinces.

The “orange” and “yellow” zones also include Golestan, Hormozgan, Fars, and Sistan-and-Baluchestan provinces, she added.