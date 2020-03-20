COVID-19 Kills 149 Iranians in 24 Hours: Official

coron⁷The new cases increase the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 19,644, out of whom 1,433 have died, Deputy Health Minister Alireza Raisi said Friday.

He said 6,745 patients have also recovered and been discharged from the hospital so far.

The confirmed cases include 4,617 in Tehran, 1,791 in Isfahan, 1,636 in Mazandaran, 1,141 in Qom, 1,096 in Gilan, 1,062 in Alborz, 846 in Markazi, 759 in Khorasan Razavi, 684 in East Azarbaijan, 645 in Semnan, 589 in Yazd, 581 in Qazvin, 457 in Fars, 409 in Lorestan, 391 in Khuzestan, 375 in Golestan, 353 in West Azarbaijan, 331 in Zanjan, 264 in Ardabil, 215 in Kurdistan, 197 in Hamadan, 163 in Kermanshah, 163 in South Khorasan, 153 in Kerman, 148 in Ilam, 146 in Hormozgan, 138 in North Khorasan, 114 in Sistan and Baluchestan, 64 in Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, 61 Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, and 55 in Bushehr.