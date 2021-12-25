Covid-19 fatalities in Iran remain near record lows

Health Ministry figures released on Saturday showed 42 new fatalities, taking the total number of people in Iran who have lost their lives to the respiratory disease to 131,348.

The ministry also reported 1,121 new infection cases over the past 24 hours.

Iran has been reporting lower fatalities and infection cases over the past weeks as it keeps up its national vaccination campaign.

The health ministry has administered over 116 million vaccine doses so far with nearly 52 million people fully vaccinated.

Over 5,478,000 Iranian have received their third dose as health officials call on people to get their booster shot as soon as possible.