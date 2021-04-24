COVID-19 Fatalities in Iran Hit 69,000: Ministry

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman has confirmed 374 new deaths caused by the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, increasing the overall death toll to 69,120.

In a press briefing on Saturday, Sima-Sadat Lari reported 18,230 new cases of COVID-19 infection, raising the total number of cases to 2,377,039.

So far, Lari added, 1,863,405 patients have recovered from the disease or been discharged from the hospital.

Lari said 5,156 patients are also in critical conditions caused by more severe infection.

The spokeswoman noted that 15,078,540 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country so far.

She said 584,736 people have so far received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 157,258 have received the second dose.