COVID-19 Death Toll in Iran Hits 60,000: Health Ministry

Iran has confirmed 81 new deaths caused by the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, increasing the overall death toll to 59,980.

In a press briefing on Saturday, Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima-Sadat Lari reported 7,975 new cases of COVID-19 infection, raising the total number of cases to 1,623,159.

So far, Lari added, 1,386,534 patients have recovered from the disease or been discharged from the hospital.

Lari said 3,729 patients are also in critical conditions caused by more severe infection.

The spokeswoman noted that 10,793,788 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country so far.

She said currently 11 cities are in the “red” zone, 32 cities are in the “orange” zone, 251 are in the “yellow” zone, and 154 are in the “blue” zone in terms of coronavirus outbreak.

According to Lari, the “red” cities are all in Khuzestan province in southwestern Iran, and include Abadan, Ahvaz, Mahshahr, Khorramshahr, Dezful, Dasht-e Azadegan, Ramhormoz, Shadgan, Shushtar, Karoun, and Hoveyzeh.