Social Media Marketing Trends to Look Out for in 2019

It is important to note that your competitors are also on their toes. Ignoring the trends will only give them an edge.

2019 is no different. Things will keep changing, and you need to be on the lookout. There always will be more about social media marketing than there was yesterday. The following are social media trends that you need to pay attention to this year.

Paid Ads

While organic traffic is an asset to your digital marketing strategy, you need to do more. Nothing should stop you from extending your reach. You can use paid ads to significantly increase your traffic by adding on the organic traffic that you already have. The catch is that you will be able to achieve steady traffic within a short time without putting in too much effort.

Influencer marketing

You should not be working alone anymore. Social media marketing is about connecting with people. The more the connections, the better for your brand. Social media influencers have a loyal following. How about you use them to source for traffic.

You can choose to either pay an influencer to post your content, products and links on their social media platforms, or you can make your relationship symbiotic. If you decide to collaborate, you can also create useful content that could also benefit their audience as you benefit from traffic in return.

Working with influencers is a very effective way of extending your reach. Users are also more likely to embrace your product if they see that someone influential is associating with it.

Livestreaming

Livestreaming is a social media marketing trend that you should incorporate in your marketing strategies. Remember that you are looking for ways in which you can best engage your audience. Look no further! Livestreaming is the perfect way to go about it. The beauty of it is that you do not have to invest too much in video production for it to happen. More so, you can do it any time. Social media platforms have made it possible by adding this feature.

Instead of creating ‘How to’ content in text for, you can do product demos through livestreaming. By so doing, you will have created an engaging, humanising and fun way of conversing with your audience.

Private groups and accounts

Private groups and accounts on social media platforms are becoming powerful tools in social media marketing. The platforms have algorithms that prioritise friends and content on the platforms. How is this useful to social media marketing? Well, it is quite simple. Its contribution to targeted marketing is incredible.