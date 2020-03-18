Coronavirus Kills 147 Iranians in 24 Hours: Official

Deputy Health Minister Alireza Raisi on Wednesday confirmed 1,192 new cases of coronavirus infections, including 147 new deaths, during the past 24 hours.

The 17,361 cases include 4,260 in Tehran, 1,494 in Mazandaran, 1,538 in Isfahan, 1,074 in Qom, 924 in Gilan, 906 in Alborz, 782 in Markazi, 661 in Khorasan Razavi, 577 in Semnan, 571 in East Azarbaijan, 526 in Qazvin, 471 in Yazd, 363 in Lorestan, 359 in Khuzestan, 386 in Fars, 351 in Golestan, 300 in West Azarbaijan, 261 in Zanjan, 213 in Ardabil, 189 in Kurdistan, 155 in Hamadan, 152 in Kermanshah, 140 in South Khorasan, 120 in Ilam, 127 in Kerman, 124 in Hormozgan, 88 in Sistan and Baluchestan, 52 in North Khorasan, 49 in Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari 46 in Bushehr, and 45 in Kohgiliyeh and Buyer-Ahmad.