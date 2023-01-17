Tuesday, January 17, 2023
type here...
Media WireSocietyHealthcare

Coronavirus kills 1 more patient in Iran

By IFP Media Wire
COVID in Iran

The number of deaths from the Covid pandemic in Iran increased to 144,828 with one more killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Tuesday.

One more Iranian has died from the coronavirus over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 144,828, Iran’s Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

113 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 62 of whom were hospitalized, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,336,830 patients out of a total of 7,562,868 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

194 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and in intensive care units, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry also announced that 65,173,873 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,576,279 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 31,556,544 people have also received the third or fourth shots as booster jabs.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks