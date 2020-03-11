Coronavirus in Iran: 9,000 Infected, 354 Dead

Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said on Wednesday that 958 new cases of Coronavirus have been confirmed in Iran in the past 24 hours, including 63 new deaths.

The new cases include 256 in Tehran, 53 in Qom, 32 in Mazandaran, 5 in Gilan, 170 in Isfahan, 45 in Alborz, 31 in Markazi, 27 in Qazvin, 9 in Golestan, 63 in Semnan, 34 in Khorasan Razavi, 9 in Lorestan, 19 in Fars, 23 in Yazd, 29 in East Azarbaijan, 17 in Khuzestan, 22 in Zanjan, 6 in Kurdistan, 1 in Ardabil, 18 in Kerman, 4 in Sistan and Baluchestan, 7 in Hamadan, 27 in West Azarbaijan, 8 in Kermanshah, 10 in Hormozgan, 11 in North Khorasan, 15 in South Khorasan, 1 in Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, and 6 in Ilam.

No new cases were found in Bushehr and Kohgiliyeh and Buyer-Ahmad provinces.